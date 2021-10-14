Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $327.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

