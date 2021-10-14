Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $518,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.