Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.