nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

