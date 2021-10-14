Oasis Network Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $307.82 million and $56.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

