Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $613,481.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00121947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00074089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.05 or 1.00091731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.20 or 0.06549615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

