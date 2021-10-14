Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE OPAD opened at 8.09 on Thursday. Offerpad has a 1-year low of 6.80 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

