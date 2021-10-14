Offshift Hits 24 Hour Volume of $308,453.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $308,453.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,864.33 or 1.00216795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00052104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00525312 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.