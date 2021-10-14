Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $2.21 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $146,287.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003717 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,248.08 or 0.99877162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048566 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00542596 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004607 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

