Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.91

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $27.15. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 752 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.