Oikos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,430.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.14 million and $4,430.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00122971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00074374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.47 or 0.99753348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.98 or 0.06496962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 194,006,803 coins and its circulating supply is 183,872,093 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

