OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 223,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

