OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.53% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FLEE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

