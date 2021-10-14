OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 69,383 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

