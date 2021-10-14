OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 119,165 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

