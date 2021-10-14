OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 233,153 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

