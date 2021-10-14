OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 97,427 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

FLOT opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

