OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.