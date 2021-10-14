OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BeiGene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,258 shares of company stock worth $68,755,690. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

BeiGene stock opened at $356.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.99 and its 200-day moving average is $331.21. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

