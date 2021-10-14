OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.02 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

