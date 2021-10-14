OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.88 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 127,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53.

