OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

