OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 115,553 iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 10.50% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

DVYA stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

