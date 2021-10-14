OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,308 Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

PALL opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $171.95 and a 12-month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

