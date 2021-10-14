OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328,024 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 136,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 402,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,666,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,118,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.