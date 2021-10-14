OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 30,445 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,445 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUDM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 557.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 452,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,142 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

BATS:NUDM opened at $31.51 on Thursday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.