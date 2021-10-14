OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

