Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLN stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

