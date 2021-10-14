Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Sells $681,000.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 26,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

