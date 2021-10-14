Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.28

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and traded as low as $20.96. Olympus shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 23,926 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Olympus Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

