OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.32 or 0.00025039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $640.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00300311 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.