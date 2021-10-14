Ominder Dhillon Acquires 3,000 Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 3,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 384 ($5.02). The company had a trading volume of 509,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,964. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

