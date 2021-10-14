Omnicom Group (OMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. 1,658,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

