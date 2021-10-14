Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Omnitek Engineering stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Omnitek Engineering has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
About Omnitek Engineering
