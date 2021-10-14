Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Update

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Omnitek Engineering stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 5,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Omnitek Engineering has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

