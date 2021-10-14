Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Achieves $843.25 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $843.25 million and $138.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.84 or 0.00420126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

