Open Platform One Day Volume Reaches $46,166.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $46,166.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00240676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

