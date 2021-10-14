OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.11 or 0.99951130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.31 or 0.06503495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

