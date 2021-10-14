Opium Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $122.84 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00004501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00074397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.58 or 0.99998115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.87 or 0.06543420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.