Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $143.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

