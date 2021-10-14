OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 59.8% in September

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

