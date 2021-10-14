OptionRoom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,163.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 56% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $126,163.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

