Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,042,696 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 212.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oragenics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oragenics by 205.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

