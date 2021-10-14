Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 574,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

