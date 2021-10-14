OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 5.8% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 95,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,572,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

