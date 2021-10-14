Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading Down 2.6%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). 343,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 865,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34 ($0.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of £15.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.93.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.