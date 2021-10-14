Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 81.6% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $571,207.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00089528 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00022043 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000161 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

