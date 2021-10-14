OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) were up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.58. Approximately 3,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 134,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

