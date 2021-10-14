Ossiam Acquires 6,146 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ossiam increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,258. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

