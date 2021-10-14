Ossiam Acquires Shares of 484,773 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 510,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,696,180. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

