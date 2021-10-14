Ossiam Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

